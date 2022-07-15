The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

PG opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $153.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

