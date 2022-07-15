The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

NYSE:TJX opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.