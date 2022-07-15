The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.