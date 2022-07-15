Tigress Financial Raises Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $57.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.57.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,783,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,982,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,384,000 after buying an additional 449,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after acquiring an additional 685,242 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

