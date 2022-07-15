TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Up 3,414.3% in June

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 3,414.3% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLGA. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TLG Acquisition One by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 381,136 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TLGA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. TLG Acquisition One has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

