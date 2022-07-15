Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average is $148.88.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

