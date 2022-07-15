TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,762 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 197.3% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.15 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.45.

