TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,566 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.01 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

