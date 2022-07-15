TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,109,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $213,530,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

COP opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

