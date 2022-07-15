TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $379.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

