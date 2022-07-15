TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $484.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.59 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

