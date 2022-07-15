TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Biogen by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,918,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $214.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

