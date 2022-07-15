Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TVTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,878,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

