trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $2.30 by Analysts at Truist Financial

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $3.00 to $2.30 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut trivago from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.43 on Thursday. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $512.89 million, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.61.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. trivago had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $114.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in trivago by 253.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in trivago by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

