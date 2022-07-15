TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

