Truist Financial Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $120.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.87.

ABNB opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,936 shares of company stock worth $44,364,377. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

