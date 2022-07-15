Truist Financial Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $150.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.88.

Amedisys stock opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $265.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.92.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $225,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

