Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.39

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 44863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $155,600,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $17,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 918,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $9,614,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

