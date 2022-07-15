Union Heritage Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Union Heritage Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,563.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 274,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after buying an additional 271,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,165,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

