United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 185.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $248.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

