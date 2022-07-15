V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $53,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 98,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

