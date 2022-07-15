Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,303 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

