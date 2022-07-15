Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Twitter by 452.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,022,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,588 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

