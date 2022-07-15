Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

PNC opened at $150.96 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.