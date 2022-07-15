Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.19

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 23965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after buying an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

