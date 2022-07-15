Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $333.90 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.46 and a 200 day moving average of $383.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.