Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Trimmed by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60.

