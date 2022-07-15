Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Reduced by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

VEEV stock opened at $198.19 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.25.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

