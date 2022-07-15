Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $15.73

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $16.20. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 942 shares.

VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $4,564,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $4,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.