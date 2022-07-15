Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSAT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

VSAT opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Viasat has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

