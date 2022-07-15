Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

