Victrex (LON:VCT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($26.17) to GBX 2,140 ($25.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,805 ($21.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2,234.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,723.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,897.51. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,585 ($18.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,700 ($32.11).
Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
