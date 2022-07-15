Victrex (LON:VCT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($26.17) to GBX 2,140 ($25.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,805 ($21.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2,234.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,723.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,897.51. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,585 ($18.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,700 ($32.11).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Victrex’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

