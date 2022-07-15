Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Visteon alerts:

NYSE VC opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NYSE:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.35 million.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.