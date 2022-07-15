Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($135.00) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($188.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($184.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($126.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €188.00 ($188.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($155.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of WCH opened at €128.45 ($128.45) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €156.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €148.35. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €116.65 ($116.65) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($187.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

