WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $14.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WKME. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

WKME opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.96.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

