WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial started coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $88.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.61 and a twelve month high of $258.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.42.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 386.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.