Wells Fargo & Company Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $118.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.56.

JPM stock opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 70,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

