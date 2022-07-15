Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Welltower were worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

