WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 48,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

