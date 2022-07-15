Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JMP Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.94.
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $309.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2,197.3% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
