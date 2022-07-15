Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JMP Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2,197.3% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

