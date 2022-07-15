Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Zeta Global stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $892.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

