1,102 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.28. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

