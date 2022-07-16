14,316 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,316 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a report on Friday, May 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.43.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.