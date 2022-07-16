1,768 Shares in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period.
Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS PBDM opened at $22.77 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.
