204,256 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Sandstorm Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,008,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

SAND opened at $5.48 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

