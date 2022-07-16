3,292 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,292 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $182.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

