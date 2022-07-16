33,600 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,242,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $340,906. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

