4,376 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 55,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

