4,389 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.