5,247 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FMC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $100.91 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

